Driving innovation and workforce solutions

At the ECC Annual Perspectives Conference, Jeff Schneider, executive vice president of The Brock Group, joins Jeremy Osterberger to discuss the company’s national growth, workforce challenges and technology adoption.

Schneider highlights how Brock is addressing skilled labor shortages with innovative hiring strategies and a proprietary labor database while also leveraging digital tools, AI, and modularization to boost productivity. He also shares insights on the importance of soft crafts, safety services, and mentorship programs to attract and retain the next generation of industry leaders.