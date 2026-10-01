Driving faster, smarter EPC project delivery with Kent

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Gordon McCoy, vice president of USA operations at Kent, joins Jeremy Osterberger at the ECC PerspECCtives Conference to discuss how the company approaches EPC project delivery across the energy and chemicals sectors.

McCoy explains how global engineering resources, data-driven project transparency and technologies such as laser scanning are helping teams improve efficiency while maintaining a strong focus on safety. He also discusses the importance of client trust, company culture and finding practical ways to deliver projects faster, more efficiently and at lower cost.

“Our people make us different. They understand delivery, they understand client trust and transparency.” - Gordon McCoy