Driving efficiency and safety innovation

×

At the Gulf Coast Industry Forum, Alicia Matus, site manager at LyondellBasell’s Corpus Christi Olefins Complex, joins Jeremy Osterberger for an in-depth conversation about leading through change in the petrochemical sector.

Matus shares how her team is leveraging digital tools, AI and employee-driven ideas to boost efficiency and reliability, while staying focused on safety and human performance. She also talks about the plant’s shift to 100% ethane feedstock, successful renewable feedstock trials, and how LyondellBasell’s “error trap” approach is reshaping safety culture across its operations.