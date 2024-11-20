In-the-Know with Thomas Brinsko: Donald Trump's second term and the major energy policy shifts ahead

×

The future of U.S. energy policy is about to change dramatically.

BIC Magazine's Thomas Brinsko breaks down the key priorities of Donald Trump's second term, from rolling back climate regulations to boosting fossil fuel production and reshaping energy policy.

Key Topics Discussed:

The potential rollback of the Paris Agreement

Changes to greenhouse gas regulations under the Clean Air Act

The strategy of "confessing error" to combat regulatory overreach

How Trump's personnel picks will shape the energy agenda

The impact on renewable energy and fossil fuels

Learn how these changes could redefine U.S. energy independence and global markets, and what it means for energy costs, innovation, and legislation.