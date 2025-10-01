Dekatrace Steam Tracers: Reliable heat tracing for cold environments

×

Frozen lines and uneven heating can cause costly downtime in cold environments, making process protection critical.

Dekatrace Steam Tracers are pre-insulated, easy to install, and built for performance. Marmon's engineered insulation delivers uniform heating with no hot spots or surprises, while long coil lengths reduce splicing, minimize steam leaks, and speed up installation to save time and labor. With options for single or dual-layer installation and copper or stainless steel tubing, Dekatrace provides a simple, smart, and reliable heat tracing solution.

Learn more about Dekatrace Steam Tracers and explore the full product details at Marmoniei.com.