CPChem discusses update on new 1-hexene unit

Mitch Eichelberger, executive vice-president of CPChem’s polymers and specialties visits with BIC Magazine’s Jana Stafford about Chevron Phillips Chemical’s new 1-hexene unit will use the latest evolution of the company’s proprietary, on-purpose 1-hexene technology.

The new unit will produce up to 266,000 metric tons or (586,000,000 lbs.) per year of 1-hexene, a critical component in high-performance polyethylene.

This plastic resin is commonly used in the production of film and rigid containers for a variety of everyday products, including packaging for food, detergent and pharmaceuticals, among many others.