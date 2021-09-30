Covestro’s Rod Herrick provides update on the MDI-500 Project

×
BIC Magazine is joined by Rod Herrick, Senior VP of Mega Projects at Covestro, at the 2021 Economic Alliance Gulf Coast Industry Forum event.
Herrick talks about industry collaboration with plastic waste and advanced recycling.
BIC Magazine is joined by Rod Herrick, Senior VP of Mega Projects at Covestro, at the 2021 Economic Alliance Gulf Coast Industry Forum event.
Herrick talks about industry collaboration with plastic waste and advanced recycling.
Copyright © 2021 BIC Alliance, Inc. All rights reserved.