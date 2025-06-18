CMEF’s mission: Build tomorrow's workforce

×

Michael Richter, president and CEO of Associated Builders and Contractors of Greater Houston and the Construction and Maintenance Education Foundation (CMEF), joins BIC Magazine to discuss the future of industrial workforce development.

He explains how CMEF’s training programs, community partnerships and “cents-per-hour” model are shaping the next generation of craft professionals in the Gulf Coast region. From high school programs to union partnerships and contractor engagement, Richter dives deep into the evolving needs of the energy and construction sectors.

Discover training programs and workforce development opportunities at houstoncmef.org.