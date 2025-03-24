Clays for a Cause: supporting welding scholarships in Houston

×

Jeremy Osterberger visits the Clays for a Cause shooting tournament, hosted by Ward Vessel & Exchanger at the Greater Houston Sports Club.

In this interview, Jeremy speaks with Jon Ward, President & CEO of Ward Vessel & Exchanger, Joseph Zwiercan of San Jacinto College, and welding student Josef Nelson about the impact of the event. Learn how funds raised are supporting welding scholarships at San Jacinto College and hear about Ward's exciting expansion plans in Houston.

Learn more about Ward Vessel & Exchanger's services and events.