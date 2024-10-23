Brian Ferrier on Chevron’s global engineering strategy

×

Jeremy Osterberger catches up with Chevron’s Brian Ferrier to discuss the company's partnership with Worley and Wood to improve engineering outcomes through trust, alignment, and collaboration at the ECC PerspECCtives Conference.

He highlights a shift from large capital projects to smaller ones and emphasized the need for ongoing maintenance of key facilities.

Ferrier also notes Chevron’s use of AI to enhance early-stage engineering and execution, stressing that standardized designs will maximize AI’s efficiency and impact.