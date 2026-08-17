Capturing industry knowledge to strengthen mechanical integrity

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In a recent conversation with BIC Magazine CEO Jeremy Osterberger, Matt Caserta — Division Manager of Corrosion, Materials and Integrity at Becht — discussed the evolving challenges owner-operators face regarding asset integrity and mechanical reliability.

With over 20 years of experience across refining and chemical processing, Caserta highlighted the growing "brain drain" as seasoned engineers retire, leaving critical technical knowledge gaps across facilities.

To address these gaps, world-class organizations focus on clearly defined roles, centralized digital documentation and cross-departmental integration.

While digital tools and electronic corrosion control documents (eCCDs) help capture vital damage mechanism knowledge, Caserta emphasized that AI should serve as a data-processing accelerator rather than a replacement for human engineering expertise.

Learn more: https://becht.com