Building a stronger safety culture across the chemical supply chain

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At the Texas Louisiana EHS Seminar and Industry Trade Show, Jeremy Osterberger speaks with Danny Forest, director of member services for Responsible Care at the American Chemistry Council, about how the Responsible Care program continues to evolve to meet modern industry challenges.

Danny discusses strengthening safety practices beyond the facility fence line, supporting distribution partners throughout the supply chain and maintaining a strong workforce culture as new technologies emerge. The conversation also explores how ACC members are adapting to economic pressures, operational changes and the growing influence of AI while keeping safety, environmental stewardship and continuous improvement at the forefront.