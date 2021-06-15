"Break Free" Act could cripple U.S. manufacturing jobs

×

A new economic analysis finds that the Break Free From Plastic Pollution (BFFPP) Act (S.984, H.R.2238) risks crippling American manufacturing, drastically slashing U.S. jobs and making America dependent on overseas countries for countless essential products, including those needed to combat climate change.

The report measured the anticipated impacts of the BFFPP Act’s provision requiring the Environmental Protection Agency to “pause” permitting of production at numerous plastic manufacturing facilities for three to five years, which would result in factory shutdowns. (Similar language is included in Title IX of the proposed CLEAN Future Act). The “pause” also would halt the production of essential chemical building blocks – ethylene and propylene – that support nearly every sector of the U.S. economy.

“While a pause may sound harmless,” said Joshua Baca, American Chemistry Council’s vice president of plastics, “it would shutdown key manufacturing facilities that support nearly one million jobs, create untold number of essential products and make America’s supply chains more resilient.

The American Chemistry Council urges legislators to scrap the BFFPP Act to prevent seriously disrupting our nation’s economy and the loss of American jobs, and to ensure that plastics can continue to play a critical role in manufacturing supply chains.

