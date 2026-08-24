Bobby Tupper on driving a stronger industrial safety culture

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Industrial Safety Training Council (ISTC) President and CEO Bobby Tupper spoke with Jeremy Osterberger at the ISTC and Golden Triangle Business Roundtable (GTBR) Contractor Safety Awards to highlight ongoing efforts recognizing safety excellence across Southeast Texas.

The annual awards honor contractors through safety milestones—such as days without recordables or lost-time incidents—and direct nominations from major owner-operators in the petrochemical, refining and chemical sectors.

Evaluated by a safety committee composed of participating owner site representatives, the year-long process underscores the vital partnership between operators and field contractors. Tupper noted that celebrating safety achievements provides a meaningful foundation for the incoming workforce, reinforcing a strong safety culture for the next generation of industry professionals.

Learn more: istc.net