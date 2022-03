×

The city just outside of Houston is already home to one of ExxonMobil’s largest integrated refining and chemical complexes.

It’s also the site of the company’s recently announced plan to build a world-scale blue hydrogen facility.

Blue hydrogen is a low-carbon fuel produced from natural gas in combination with carbon capture and storage. This clean-burning fuel produces zero CO2 when combusted, meaning it can play a vital role in a lower-emission future.