Jeremy Osterberger talks with Adebayo Adekola, Senior Director of Site Services at BASF, about the Freeport site's sustainability efforts.

They discuss BASF's ambitious green transformation, innovations in low-carbon feedstock production, and how digitalization is driving sustainable chemistry. Learn how BASF aims to cut emissions by 25% by 2030 and achieve net-zero by 2050, all while partnering with customers for a greener future.