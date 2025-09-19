Avoiding disputes in large capital projects with Fluor’s Mark Fields

At the ECC Annual PerspECCtives Conference, Mark Fields, group president of project execution at Fluor, speaks with Jeremy Osterberger about preventing disputes in energy and chemical projects.

Fields highlights the importance of aligning scope, risk, and execution strategies early, and he explains how governance practices and collaborative models can strengthen owner–contractor relationships. The discussion also explores tools for early conflict resolution and how long-term partnerships drive project success.

