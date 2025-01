×

Join Jeremy Osterberger as he chats with Tracie Griffitt of Worley and Trevor Boyce of Dow about the upcoming ECC Extra Conference, happening February 6-7 in Austin, TX.

Discover the event's key sessions, speakers like Ed Merrow and Andrew Busch, and how ECC fosters collaboration and innovation in engineering and construction. Don’t miss insights on tackling disruption, adopting new construction tech, and building stronger teams.

Learn more about the conference at eccassociation.org.