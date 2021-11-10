Are You Tracking Your Turnaround Efficiently?

Efficient tracking of turnaround progress requires the ability to easily see what’s happening in real-time, and predict the consequences.

Unlike industry S-Curves, the MobideoSTO S-Curve displays the baseline plan, tracks the actual progress according to the reporting of connected workers in the field, and predicts future progress with a confidence level range.

Utilizing real-time situational awareness and AI-driven forecasting, it delivers smart turnaround management that enables you to maintain control of your turnaround.