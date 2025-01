×

Jeremy Osterberger sits down with Blast Resource Group's Greg Knight to explore advanced hazard analysis techniques like computational fluid dynamics (CFD) and quantitative risk assessment (QRA).

Learn how Blast Resource Group supports oil and gas industries with blast-resistant engineering, facility siting studies, and API RP 752, 753 and 756 compliance training.

