Jeremy Osterberger interviews Stewart Records, COO of Apache Industrial Services, at the ECC PerspECCtives Conference.

They discuss Apache’s role in EPC through scaffolding, insulation, and their AllForm shoring system. Stewart highlights work in data centers and chip plants, including a major project at Samsung's Taylor, TX site.

Stewart also shares insights on Apache's N1 digital platform and efforts in workforce development through CTE programs.