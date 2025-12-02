Andy Soprano on training, technology and the future of skilled trades | Forged in Focus

×

In this episode of Forged in Focus, Jon talks with Andy Soprano of Lincoln Electric about how technology, training and workforce development are reshaping the future of welding.

Andy shares insight on automation, AI, immersive training and the changing skill sets today’s welders need to succeed. The conversation highlights how innovative education models and advanced welding solutions are helping manufacturers strengthen the skilled trades pipeline.

For more from Ward Vessel & Exchanger, visit wardvesselandexchanger.com.