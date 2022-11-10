AFPM: Alkylation Safety & the Production of Cleaner Gasoline

×

The American Fuel & Petrochemical Manufacturers (AFPM) released a new video highlighting the safety approach and measures used by U.S. refineries with hydrofluoric acid (HF) alkylation units.

The video, entitled “Alkylation Safety & the Production of Cleaner Gasoline,” is especially timely as the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is considering amendments to its Risk Management Plan (RMP) regulation that would place additional six-to-seven-figure regulatory requirements on refineries that use HF to produce alkylate.

Hosted by Tim Shepperd, an expert in alkylation safety with more than 30 years of refining industry experience, the video gives an on-the-ground look at HF alkylation units and, with live and modeled footage, shows the layers of safety systems and risk mitigation protocols employed by the U.S. refining industry to keep facility employees and contractors, community neighbors and the environment safe.