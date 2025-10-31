AI, reliability and the future of industrial maintenance

×

At the Gulf Coast Industry Forum, Ryan Sitton, CEO of Pinnacle, joins Jeremy Osterberger to explore how artificial intelligence and machine learning are reshaping predictive maintenance and reliability across manufacturing and chemical facilities.

Sitton breaks down how data-driven insights are improving safety, reducing waste, and identifying hidden risks before failures occur. He also discusses why successful adoption depends on connecting analytics to human action, what AI means for engineers and craft labor in the years ahead, and why he believes innovation—not regulation—will drive progress.