Adapting to global chemical challenges

At the Gulf Coast Industry Forum, Alastair Port, executive president for Indorama Ventures: Indovinya, joins Jeremy Osterberger to discuss the chemical industry’s evolving landscape.

Port outlines how oversupply, tariffs, and shifting consumer behavior are impacting markets, and why the U.S. remains attractive for investment thanks to its raw material supply, infrastructure, and skilled workforce. He also explains how trade groups and risk management strategies are helping companies navigate uncertainty while moving toward “local for local” supply chains.