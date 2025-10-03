$5B in projects, carbon capture and energy reliability in the Gulf Coast

×

Jeremy speaks with Chad Carson, vice president of economic development for the Economic Alliance Houston Port Region, about the region’s $5 billion project pipeline and what it means for future investment.

Carson discusses petrochemical market challenges, the impact of resin pricing, and how state-level initiatives in carbon capture and energy reliability are shaping new opportunities. He also highlights billion-dollar investments in natural gas power generation and long-term carbon storage projects that could bring thousands of jobs and major economic impact to the Houston Ship Channel region.