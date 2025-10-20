2025 BrandSafway Austin Stonestreet Memorial Golf Tournament

×

Jeremy Osterberger speaks with Gabriel McCabe, President and CEO of BrandSafway; Rita Suchma, Director of Development with the Sunshine Kids Foundation; and Art Garcia, co-founder and CEO of Combat Marine Outdoors, about how the Austin Stonestreet Memorial Golf Tournament brings industry leaders together to create lasting community impact.

They discuss the event’s 15-year tradition of supporting children and veterans while fostering camaraderie and purpose across the industry. The conversations highlight how partnerships and philanthropy continue to strengthen both the workforce and the wider community.