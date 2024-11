×

In this episode of the BIC Magazine Weekly Industry Report, we cover Texas upstream jobs growth in September, Blackstone's advanced talks to acquire $3.5 billion in pipeline stakes from EQT Corp, Nova Clean Energy's new wind projects in Texas, the EIA's report on the oil and gas industry's transformation over the last 50 years, and the Port of Corpus Christi Authority's $105 million investment in zero-emissions equipment to enhance environmental efforts.

This episode is sponsored by Dräger.