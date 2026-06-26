Podcast: Water security and workforce growth in Texas chemicals

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In this podcast, Hector Rivero, president and CEO of TCC, joins Jeremy at the 2026 Texas Louisiana EHS Seminar and Industry Trade Show to discuss the issues shaping Texas chemical manufacturing.

Rivero highlights water security, grid reliability, workforce development, environmental stewardship and the need for sound science in regulation. The conversation also explores how industry stakeholders are working together to support safe, sustainable and competitive operations across the Gulf Coast.

For more information, visit texaschemistry.org.