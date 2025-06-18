Podcast: The Louisiana chemical industry is poised for major growth

Jeremy Osterberger and David Cresson, president and CEO of the Louisiana Chemical Association and Louisiana Chemical Industry Alliance discuss industry growth, capital investments and LCA’s role as the voice of Louisiana’s chemical sector.

