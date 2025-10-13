Stephen Borg on navigating tariffs, workforce and DC advocacy | Forged in Focus

×

In this conversation, Stephen Borg of The Vogel Group breaks down how trade policy, Section 232 and 301 tariffs, and a forthcoming Supreme Court review of reciprocal tariffs are shaping cost and certainty for fabricators and manufacturers.

He and Jon discuss workforce development, the role of apprenticeships and CTE, and bipartisan ideas like the Dignity Act to expand a lawful labor pipeline while strengthening American manufacturing. They also touch on how association fly-ins, facility visits and consistent engagement with Congress keep issues like anti-dumping, reshoring and infrastructure funding on the agenda.

For more from Ward Vessel & Exchanger, visit wardvesselandexchanger.com.