Podcast: Navigating regulation and competitiveness in U.S. chemistry

In this podcast, at the Gulf Coast Industry Forum, Chris Jahn, president and CEO of the American Chemistry Council, joins Jeremy Osterberger to discuss how U.S. chemical manufacturers are tackling challenges around competitiveness, regulation, and sustainability.

Jahn shares his outlook on global market recovery, updates on key policies like TSCA and the Inflation Reduction Act, and insights on how regulatory certainty can drive long-term investment. He also highlights ACC’s work on supply chain resilience and the potential impacts of major freight rail mergers on chemical logistics.