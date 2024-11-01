Podcast: Mental health challenges in the construction industry

×

In this podcast, Jeremy Osterberger speaks with Greg Sizemore, VP of HSE and Workforce Development at Associated Builders and Contractors, at the ECC PerspECCtives Conference.

They discuss the importance of mental health in the construction industry, emphasizing that safety extends beyond PPE to the well-being of workers.

Sizemore highlights challenges such as aging workforce, veteran transitions, and rising suicide rates, introducing ABC’s “Total Human Health” program and the Construction Industry Alliance for Suicide Prevention as key initiatives to address these issues.