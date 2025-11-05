Podcast: Management Controls launches EcoSys Connect for MyTrack

×

In this podcast, Jeremy speaks with Sol Broady, head of corporate development at Management Controls, Inc., about the company’s latest innovation, EcoSysConnect for MyTrack, a real-time project controls integration now available.

Broady discusses how the solution, first custom-built for BP and Cenovus, enhances speed and visibility for industrial project management. He also shares insights from the Momentum 2025 conference and explains how MyTrack represents the next generation of MCI’s legacy Track platform.

