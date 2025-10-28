Podcast: Investing in U.S. growth and clean energy

×

In this podcast, Adam Peters, CEO of Air Liquide North America, joins Jeremy Osterberger to talk about the company’s growing investment in the United States and its role in the transition to cleaner industry.

Peters explains why the U.S. continues to attract large-scale projects, how trade uncertainty and tariffs affect global planning, and why policy stability—especially under the Inflation Reduction Act—is key for hydrogen expansion.

He also shares how Air Liquide is helping manufacturers cut emissions while strengthening competitiveness, and offers a personal look at his own journey from upstate New York to Texas.

This podcast is sponsored by TankWorx and Construction Services.

Discover how TankWorx and Construction Services can help you build safer, stronger and smarter. Visit tankworx.com to learn more.