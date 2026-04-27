Podcast: Improving respiratory safety and compliance on industrial job sites

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In this podcast, Tom Ludwig of Bullard talks about the critical role of respiratory protection in maintaining safety and compliance across industrial job sites.

Tom explains common gaps in how equipment is used in the field and why a complete system approach is essential for meeting OSHA requirements. He also highlights innovations in cooling technology, helmet design and digital tools that help improve worker comfort and performance in demanding environments.

For more information, visit bullard.com.

This podcast is sponsored by TankWorx and Construction Services.

Discover how TankWorx and Construction Services can help you build safer, stronger, and smarter. Visit tankworx.com to learn how their expertise can power your next project.