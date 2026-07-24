Podcast: How safety best practices are transforming industrial performance

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In this podcast, Jeremy Osterberger speaks with Willie Wells, president and CEO of the Industry Business Roundtable, about the Safety Excellence Awards Best Practice Seminar and how the program helps contractors and owner companies share proven safety strategies.

Willie explains the yearlong awards process, the value of collaboration and how organizations are driving continuous improvements in workplace safety across millions of work hours. The conversation highlights why sharing successful safety practices strengthens both jobsites and the broader industrial community.