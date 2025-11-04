Bringing it back home: Harry Moser on reshoring, risk and rebuilding U.S. industry | Forged in Focus

×

In this episode of Forged in Focus, Jon sits down with Harry Moser, founder and president of the Reshoring Initiative, to explore the data and strategy behind America’s manufacturing comeback.

Moser shares how reshoring and foreign direct investment are reshaping supply chains, creating jobs, and reducing risk for U.S. manufacturers. The discussion dives into Total Cost of Ownership, workforce development, and why sustainability and competitiveness go hand in hand in today’s global market.

For more from Ward Vessel & Exchanger, visit wardvesselandexchanger.com.