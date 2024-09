×

In this episode of the BIC Magazine Weekly Industry Report, we cover ExxonMobil and ADNOC's hydrogen project in Texas, Venture Global's first LNG cargo at its Louisiana plant, Edgewater Midstream's acquisition of Shell's Sinco Pipeline, Port Houston's new CEO Charlie Jenkins, and Voyager Midstream's expansion in the Haynesville Shale.

This episode is sponsored by Dräger.