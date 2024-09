×

In this episode of the BIC Magazine Weekly Industry Report, we cover Point Energy’s $1.1 billion sale to Vital Energy, Vertex Energy’s Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing, and strategic moves by Diamondback Energy in the Permian Basin. We also discuss the completion of the Northern Lights CO2 storage facility in Norway and Constellation’s power deal with Microsoft to restart the Three Mile Island Unit 1 nuclear reactor.

This episode is sponsored by Dräger.