BIC Weekly Industry Report: bp's onshore wind business, Woodland Biofuels $1.3B investment and more

In this episode, we cover bp’s plan to sell its U.S. onshore wind business, Woodland Biofuels’ $1.35 billion investment in a biofuels facility, and EarthGrid’s $18 billion venture to modernize U.S. infrastructure. We also discuss Holland Industrial Group’s factory revitalization in South Carolina and Texas LNG Brownsville’s new agreement to support LNG exports.

This episode is sponsored by Dräger.