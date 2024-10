×

In this episode of the BIC Magazine Weekly Industry Report, we cover the agreement to end the U.S. dockworker port strike, Amber Energy's potential acquisition of CITGO, Holtec International's $1.52B loan to restart Michigan's Palisades nuclear plant, ADNOC's $16B acquisition of Covestro, and Enbridge's plans for new pipelines in the Gulf of Mexico.

This episode is sponsored by Dräger.