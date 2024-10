×

In this episode of the BIC Magazine Weekly Industry Report, we cover the U.S. Department of Energy’s $2 billion investment to bolster the power grid, Evergy’s plans for two new natural gas plants in Kansas, NextEra Energy's potential revival of the Duane Arnold nuclear plant in Iowa, the sale of El Dorado Oil & Gas’s former processing plant on the Eagle Ford Shale, and $196 million in federal grants to upgrade aging natural gas pipelines across the U.S.

