×

In this episode of the BIC Magazine Weekly Industry Report, we cover new details on the Pemex gas leak at Deer Park that resulted in worker fatalities and injuries, Amazon’s $500 million investment in X-energy’s nuclear program, the EIA’s report on declining global refinery margins, Phillips 66’s planned closure of its Los Angeles-area refinery, and ExxonMobil’s sale of part of its Bakken shale assets in North Dakota following its Pioneer acquisition.

This episode is sponsored by Dräger.