×

In this episode of the BIC Magazine Weekly Industry Report, we cover ExxonMobil securing the largest CO 2 offshore storage site in the U.S., Vertex Energy's restart of its Mobile, Alabama, refinery hydrocracker, the EIA's forecasts for U.S. natural gas and coal production, Chevron's sale of Canadian oil assets, and the surge in Texas energy demand driven by data centers and cryptocurrency mining.

This episode is sponsored by Dräger.