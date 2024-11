×

In this episode of the BIC Magazine Weekly Industry Report, we cover LyondellBasell’s plans to shut down its Houston refinery in 2025, ONEOK’s completion of its $2.6 billion acquisition of Medallion Midstream, Vision RNG’s new renewable natural gas facility launch in Kentucky, record-breaking U.S. ethane exports, and insights from BIC Magazine’s President and COO Jeremy Osterberger on generative AI’s transformative impact on the energy industry.

This episode is sponsored by Dräger.