×

In this episode of the BIC Magazine Weekly Industry Report, we cover ExxonMobil's $200M recycling expansion aiming to process 1 billion pounds of plastic waste, the DOE's $2.2B investment in hydrogen hubs creating thousands of jobs, ExxonMobil's lithium deal to bolster EV battery production, ONEOK’s $1.2B pipeline sale, and Port Houston’s $25M infrastructure grant.

This episode is sponsored by Dräger, your industrial plant safety and rental solution.