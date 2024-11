×

In this episode of the BIC Magazine Weekly Industry Report, we cover Shell's legal win in The Hague that could set a climate precedent, sparking debate at COP29, Coterra Energy's announcement of a roughly $4 billion acquisition in the Permian Basin, a surge in renewable fuel credits amid rising soy oil costs, Louisiana Chemical Association's search for new leadership, and Dataprana's high-tech data center project in Texas.

This episode is sponsored by Dräger.