In this episode of the BIC Magazine Weekly Industry Report, we cover new polling showing strong opposition to bans on gas vehicles, Chesapeake Utilities' approved natural gas projects in Florida, Hithium Tech USA's $100 million battery facility in Texas, the rebound of U.S. jet fuel consumption, and Intersect Power's $837 million financing for new battery energy storage systems in Texas.

