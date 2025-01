×

In this episode of the BIC Magazine Weekly Industry Report, we discuss Constellation's billion-dollar clean energy contracts, Biden's offshore drilling ban and its potential reversal by Trump, NASA and Westinghouse's collaboration on space microreactors, Phillips 66's $2.2 billion NGL acquisition, and Texas ports' $713.9 billion economic impact.

This episode is sponsored by Dräger, your industrial plant safety and rental solution.